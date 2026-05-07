Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Gladstone Commercial Corp. (NASDAQ: GOOD): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Gladstone Commercial Corp. (NASDAQ: GOOD). GOOD reported revenue, FFO per share, and AFFO per share of $41.9M, $0.35, and $0.30, respectively. This compares to our/consensus estimates of $43.5M/$42.9M, $0.36/$0.35, and $0.25/$0.26. The q/q decline appears largely tied to 4Q25 items, including a lease termination fee and easement settlement, rather than a material change in portfolio quality. While the quarter did not meaningfully change the growth outlook, recurring portfolio fundamentals remained stable, with continued focus on industrial mix shift, office rollover management, and dividend coverage.

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Key Takeaways:

Recurring portfolio fundamentals remained steady. Leasing activity, rent collection, and tenant credit quality support GOOD's stable operating profile despite modest q/q noise.

Industrial repositioning continues to strengthen the portfolio. Industrial leasing, 2027 renewal visibility, and sale-leaseback opportunities support continued mix improvement.

Dividend coverage remains supported by stable cash flows. FFO coverage, manageable maturities, and limited floating-rate exposure provide flexibility as GOOD advances its industrial acquisition strategy.

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Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

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Source: Reportable, Inc.