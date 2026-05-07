Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) today held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL. At the AGM, shareholders passed resolutions to: receive the annual report and the financial statements, re-appoint PSH's auditor, authorize the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor, re-elect all of the existing Directors with the exception of Bilge Ogut, renew PSH's share buyback authority, permit the disapplication of shareholders' pre-emption rights for any share issuance of 10% or less and approve the amended Articles to change the Director remuneration limit. All resolutions were passed on a poll.
The specifics of those resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting available on the Company's website: https://pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/notices-shareholders/.
The results of the proxy voting of PSH's shares are noted in the chart below. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for or against a resolution. PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited ("VoteCo") voted its Special Voting Share in favour of the applicable resolutions. VoteCo is not permitted to vote on resolutions 4 and 9 which are Specified Matters for purposes of the UK Listing Rules.
Resolution
For
Against
Votes Withheld
Resolution 1: To receive the annual report and the financial statements
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
255,376,606
135,044
18,649
Resolution 2: To re-appoint the Company's auditor
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
255,364,044
146,726
19,529
Resolution 3: To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
255,402,794
108,150
19,355
Resolution 4: To re-elect Halit Coussin as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of the holders of Public Shares
78,493,446
1,278,180
26,558
Resolution 5: To re-elect Charlotte Denton as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
255,273,823
229,918
26,558
Resolution 6: To re-elect Andrew Henton as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
254,573,541
930,067
26,691
Resolution 7: To re-elect Rupert Morley as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
251,569,286
2,105,974
1,855,039
Resolution 8: To re-elect Jean-Baptiste Wautier as a Director
Ordinary Resolution of all Voting Shares
254,685,961
817,760
26,578
Resolution 9: To authorise the Company to buy back shares
Special Resolution of the holders of Public Shares
79,676,753
102,315
19,116
Resolution 10: To permit the disapplication of pre-emption rights
Special Resolution of all Voting Shares
254,891,288
617,268
21,743
Resolution 11: To approve the amended Articles to change the Director remuneration limit
Special Resolution of all Voting Shares and Ordinary Resolution of the holders of Public Shares
11(a) Special Resolution of all Voting Shares
255,826,324
118,737
24,819
11(b) Ordinary Resolution of Public Shares
80,095,278
117,483
25,004
Note: Discretionary shares for all resolutions were voted "For".
A copy of the special resolutions passed at the AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
PSH also confirmed today that the next quarterly dividend of $0.1837 per Public Share, as previously announced, is payable as follows:
Record Date
Payment Date
USD Dividend Per Share
DRIP Enrollment Deadline
Currency Election Deadline
15/5/2026
22/6/2026
$0.1837
29/5/2026
29/5/2026
A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid to the Special Voting Share, based on its net asset value.
Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into PSH Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme ("DRIP") whereby shares are purchased in the open market by the administrator of the DRIP. Details about the DRIP are available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/ and through shareholders' brokers.
Dividends will be paid in US dollars unless a shareholder elects to be paid in GBP. Shareholders electing GBP dividends must do so no later than the Currency Election Deadline. Further details about the currency election are available at Pershing Square Holdings' website https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/.
Additional Information
The payment of each dividend is subject to the Company being satisfied that the following conditions are met:
- the Company will meet the solvency requirements under Companies (Guernsey) Law, immediately after the payment of the dividend;
- the Company's total indebtedness will be less than one-third of the Company's total capitalisation after the payment of the relevant interim dividend.
The decision as to whether PSH pays a dividend in the future will be made by the PSH Board with the consent of the Investment Manager. While PSH intends to pay a quarterly dividend going forward, there is no guarantee that PSH will continue to do so. PSH's Board's decision to pay a dividend should not be interpreted to mean that PSH will be profitable in the future.
About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.
Category: (PSH:CorporateActions)
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Contacts:
Media Contact
Camarco
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3757 4980, MediaInquiries@pershingsquareholdings.com