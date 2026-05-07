

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $160 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $154 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.9% to $2.678 billion from $2.272 billion last year.



Airbnb, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $160 Mln. vs. $154 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $2.678 Bln vs. $2.272 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.54 B To $ 3.60 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News