

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corporation (NWS) reported a profit for third quarter of $89 million



The company's earnings totaled $89 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $118 million or $0.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $2.185 billion from $2.009 billion last year.



News Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $89 Mln. vs. $103 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $2.185 Bln vs. $2.009 Bln last year.



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