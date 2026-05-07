

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.68 billion, or $13.78 per share. This compares with $1.26 billion, or $10.06 per share, last year.



Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 billion or $11.69 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $96.29 billion from $90.82 billion last year.



McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.68 Bln. vs. $1.26 Bln. last year. -EPS: $13.78 vs. $10.06 last year. -Revenue: $96.29 Bln vs. $90.82 Bln last year.



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