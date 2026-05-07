Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.F) (TSX: AI.DB.G) today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.
Q1 2026 Highlights
Quarterly net income of $12.0 million, compared to $11.9 million in the prior year
Quarterly basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.25
Mortgage portfolio of $896.2 million
Well-secured mortgage portfolio
95.3% of the portfolio in first mortgages
91.0% of the portfolio is less than 75% loan-to-value
Average loan-to-value is 61.4%
"Atrium's first quarter of 2026 reflects our continued discipline in underwriting new loans and in managing the existing portfolio. Despite a challenging lending environment, we earned basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.25 per share for the quarter, identical with the prior year and supportive of our regular dividend of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Our mortgage portfolio continues to be high quality and totalled $896.2 million as at March 31, 2026, down modestly from $917.1 million at year end. We have maintained a conservative risk profile with 95.3% of our portfolio invested in first mortgages and an average loan-to-value of 61.4%. In Q1, we recruited an experienced and well-known non-bank lender to open a new Atrium office in Alberta to cover the Prairie markets. Over the balance of 2026, we expect new loan originations in the Prairie markets to contribute to increased geographic diversification of our portfolio. Atrium is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026, and our success over that period reflects the experience and dedication of our senior management team that has delivered consistently attractive returns for our shareholders," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.
Conference call
Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1-833-491-0507 (call topic: First quarter results). For a replay of the conference call (available until May 20, 2026) please call 1-833-607-0619, passcode 9671642#.
Results of operations
Atrium reported assets of $872.0 million as at March 31, 2026, down from $893.6 million at the end of 2025. Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were $19.8 million, a decrease of 9.7% from the comparative quarter in the prior year. Net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $12.0 million, an increase of 1.0% from the first quarter of the prior year. Atrium's allowance for mortgage losses at March 31, 2026 totaled $31.1 million or 3.5% of the gross mortgage portfolio.
For the three months ended March 31, 2026 , basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.25, consistent with $0.25 for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
Mortgages receivable as at March 31, 2026 were $870.8 million, down from $892.5 million as at December 31, 2025. This was due to mortgage interest and principal repayments exceeding advances as well as a higher allowance for mortgage losses. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, $44.8 million of mortgage principal was advanced and $64.5 million was repaid and transferred. The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at March 31, 2026 was 8.86%, compared to 8.98% at December 31, 2025.
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended
March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|19,836
|$
|21,963
|Mortgage servicing and management fees
|(2,158
|)
|(2,176
|)
|Other expenses
|(520
|)
|(351
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|(651
|)
|(2,161
|)
|Income before financing costs
|16,507
|17,275
|Financing costs
|(4,492
|)
|(5,374
|)
|Net income and comprehensive income
|$
|12,015
|$
|11,901
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
|Dividends declared
|$
|11,170
|$
|10,995
|Mortgages receivable, end of period
|$
|870,778
|$
|851,615
|Total assets, end of period
|$
|872,003
|$
|852,848
|Shareholders' equity, end of period
|$
|528,405
|$
|520,460
|Book value per share, end of period
|$
|10.98
|$
|10.98
Mortgage portfolio
(carrying amounts in 000s)
|As at March 31, 2026
|As at December 31, 2025
|Carrying
|% of
|Carrying
|% of
|Property Type
|Number
|amount
|Portfolio
|Number
|amount
|Portfolio
|High-rise residential
|18
|$
|244,005
|27.2%
|18
|$
|245,843
|26.8%
|Mid-rise residential
|11
|87,602
|9.8%
|13
|103,088
|11.3%
|Low-rise residential
|13
|123,205
|13.8%
|13
|127,504
|13.9%
|House and apartment
|259
|180,300
|20.1%
|251
|176,254
|19.2%
|Condominium corporation
|4
|1,058
|0.1%
|4
|1,091
|0.1%
|Residential portfolio
|305
|636,170
|71.0%
|299
|653,780
|71.3%
|Commercial
|27
|260,059
|29.0%
|27
|263,294
|28.7%
|Mortgage portfolio
|332
|$
|896,229
|100.0%
|326
|$
|917,074
|100.0%
|As at March 31, 2026
|Location of underlying property
|Number of mortgages
|Carrying amount
|% of Portfolio
|Weighted average loan-to-value
|Weighted average interest rate
|Greater Toronto Area ("GTA")
|259
|$
|783,674
|87.4%
|60.5%
|8.82%
|Non-GTA Ontario
|61
|66,026
|7.4%
|64.0%
|8.21%
|British Columbia
|12
|46,529
|5.2%
|72.3%
|10.46%
|332
|$
|896,229
|100.0%
|61.4%
|8.86%
|As at December 31, 2025
|Location of underlying property
|Number of mortgages
|Carrying amount
|% of Portfolio
|Weighted average loan-to-value
|Weighted average interest rate
|GTA
|249
|$
|793,802
|86.6%
|60.5%
|8.95%
|Non-GTA Ontario
|63
|67,210
|7.3%
|64.0%
|8.23%
|British Columbia
|14
|56,062
|6.1%
|69.9%
|10.29%
|326
|$
|917,074
|100.0%
|61.4%
|8.98%
For further information on the financial results, further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, and definitions of non-IFRS measures, please refer to Atrium's interim condensed consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.
2026 Third Quarter Dividends
Atrium is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.0775 per common share (subject to rescission or adjustment at the discretion of the Board of Directors) payable on each dividend payment date listed below to shareholders of record at the close of business on the corresponding record date:
|Dividend Month
|Record Date
|Dividend Payment Date
|July 2026
|July 31, 2026
|August 12, 2026
|August 2026
|August 31, 2026
|September 11, 2026
|September 2026
|September 30, 2026
|October 9, 2026
About Atrium
Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender
Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.
For additional information, please contact
Robert G. Goodall
Chief Executive Officer
Chris Anastasopoulos
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 867-1053
info@atriummic.com
www.atriummic.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296583
Source: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation