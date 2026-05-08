Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.F) (TSX: AI.DB.G) today announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders, held in Toronto earlier today, each of the eight director nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 25, 2026 was elected as a director. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors of Atrium is set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Peter P. Cohos 9,801,222 98.76% 123,501 1.24% Robert H. DeGasperis 9,842,025 99.17% 82,698 0.83% Robert G. Goodall 9,836,917 99.12% 87,806 0.88% Andrew Grant 9,797,223 98.72% 127,500 1.28% Mario Barrafato 9,881,417 99.56% 43,306 0.44% Nancy H.O. Lockhart 9,189,296 92.59% 735,427 7.41% Jennifer Scoffield 9,884,461 99.59% 40,262 0.41% Mark L. Silver 9,822,940 98.97% 101,783 1.03%

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation ("MIC") as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

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Source: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation