The Full Commission of the ITC ruled in favor of Infineon in patent infringement case against Innoscience

ITC ordered import and sales bans for gallium nitride products against Innoscience in the US

The ruling once again underscores the value of the industry leading patent portfolio of Infineon

The Full Commission of the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) affirmed the ITC's initial determination from December 2025 that Innoscience infringed an Infineon patent concerning gallium nitride (GaN) technology and ordered import and sales bans against Innoscience. The ITC Commission's final decision and the bans are subject to a 60-day review period of the US President.

"This decision once again highlights the robustness of Infineon's intellectual property. It reinforces our commitment to actively protect Infineon's patent portfolio and uphold fair competition in the industry," says Johannes Schoiswohl, Senior Vice President and Head of GaN Systems Business Line at Infineon. "With our industry-leading 300-millimeter GaN manufacturing, we are uniquely positioned to scale innovation and deliver the performance, quality, and cost advantages that our customers need to accelerate decarbonization and digitalization," he continues.

The ruling is yet another positive decision which underscores the value of Infineon's contributions to GaN technology. In a parallel dispute in Germany, Infineon is asserting infringement of three patents and one utility model in the Munich District Court I (Landgericht München I). Already in August 2024, the Munich court found infringement of the first Infineon patent by Innoscience. Trials for another patent and a utility model are scheduled in June 2026.

Infineon is a leading integrated device manufacturer (IDM) in the GaN market with the industry's broadest IP portfolio, comprising approximately 450 GaN patent families. GaN plays a pivotal role in enabling high-performance and energy-efficient power systems in a broad range of applications, including renewable energy systems, AI data centers, industrial automation, and electric vehicles (EVs). With higher power density, faster switching speeds, and lower power losses, GaN semiconductors enable smaller designs, reducing energy consumption and heat generation. As a leader in power systems, Infineon is mastering all three relevant materials: silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September 2025) and generated revenue of about €14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

Further information is available at www.infineon.com

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Contacts:

Public For the Trade Press:

Felix Sparkuhle (Headquarters), +49 89 234 38991, felix.sparkuhle@infineon.com

Agnes Toan (Americas), +1 408 250 1814, agnes.toan@infineon.com

Lin Zhu (Greater China), +86 21 6101 9199, lin.zhu@infineon.com

Yasuyuki Kamiseki (Japan), +81 3 4595 7079, yasuyuki.kamiseki@infineon.com

Investor Relations: +49 89 234 26655, investor.relations@infineon.com