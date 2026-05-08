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WKN: 853687 | ISIN: JP3435000009 | Ticker-Symbol: SON1
Tradegate
07.05.26 | 21:49
17,238 Euro
+1,10 % +0,188
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Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,17417,49607:26
17,24417,42207:26
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5-Tage-Chart
SONY GROUP
SONY GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION17,238+1,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.