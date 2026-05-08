

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Group Corp (SONA.F) released a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY1.031 trillion, or JPY171.44 per share. This compares with JPY1.067 trillion, or JPY175.71 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to JPY12.480 trillion from JPY12.035 trillion last year.



Sony Group Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY1.031 Tn. vs. JPY1.067 Tn. last year. -EPS: JPY171.44 vs. JPY175.71 last year. -Revenue: JPY12.480 Tn vs. JPY12.035 Tn last year.



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