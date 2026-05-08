

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT, Inc. (NTTYY) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY1.037 trillion, or JPY12.61 per share. This compares with JPY1.000 trillion, or JPY11.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to JPY14.409 trillion from JPY13.705 trillion last year.



NTT, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY1.037 Tn. vs. JPY1.000 Tn. last year. -EPS: JPY12.61 vs. JPY11.96 last year. -Revenue: JPY14.409 Tn vs. JPY13.705 Tn last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News