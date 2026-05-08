

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - COWAY (021240.KS) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 182.0 billion Korean won, a 31.0% increase from the prior year period. Operating income was 250.9 billion won, up 18.8% year-over-year from 211.2 billion won, last year.



First quarter sales were 1.33 trillion Korean won, a 13.2% increase compared to the first quarter of 2025.



COWAY shares are currently trading at 89,000 Korean won, up 2.42%.



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