

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation revealed earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY3.848 trillion, or JPY295.25 per share. This compares with JPY4.765 trillion, or JPY359.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to JPY50.685 trillion from JPY48.037 trillion last year.



Toyota Motor Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY3.848 Tn. vs. JPY4.765 Tn. last year. -EPS: JPY295.25 vs. JPY359.56 last year. -Revenue: JPY50.685 Tn vs. JPY48.037 Tn last year.



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