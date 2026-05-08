

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR45.04 million, or EUR0.36 per share. This compares with EUR38.87 million, or EUR0.31 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to EUR1.572 billion from EUR1.461 billion last year.



Bechtle AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR45.04 Mln. vs. EUR38.87 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.36 vs. EUR0.31 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.572 Bln vs. EUR1.461 Bln last year.



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