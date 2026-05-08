

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hankook Tire & Technology (161390.KS) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company totaled 346.16 billion Korean Won, 8.28% higher than 319.69 billion won in the comparable period of the previous year. Operating income reached 506.96 billion won, grew 42.95% from 354.64 billion won, last year.



First quarter sales totaled 5.31 trillion Korean Won, increased 7.06% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, when sales were 4.96 trillion won.



Shares of Hankook Tire & Technology are trading at 62,100 Korean won, down 4.02%.



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