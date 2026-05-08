

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Group Corporation (KONMY) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY100.013 billion, or JPY737.80 per share. This compares with JPY74.692 billion, or JPY551.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.1% to JPY493.677 billion from JPY421.602 billion last year.



Konami Group Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY100.013 Bln. vs. JPY74.692 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY737.80 vs. JPY551.00 last year. -Revenue: JPY493.677 Bln vs. JPY421.602 Bln last year.



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