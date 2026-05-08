

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nikon Corp. (NINOY.PK) on Friday reported a loss for the full-year as lower revenue and significantly higher other operating expenses weighed on results.



The company posted a loss before tax of 106.511 billion yen, versus a profit before tax of 4.533 billion yen in the previous year.



Operating loss was 112.448 billion yen, compared with an operating profit of 2.422 billion yen a year earlier.



Loss attributable to owners of the parent was 86.088 billion yen or 261.57 yen per share, compared with a profit of 6.123 billion yen or 17.77 yen per share a year earlier.



Other operating expenses increased to 111.17 billion yen from 16.631 billion yen last year.



Revenue declined 5.3% to 677.163 billion yen from 715.285 billion yen in the previous year.



For fiscal 2027, the company expects to return to profitability, forecasting profit attributable to owners of the parent of 10 billion yen or 30.36 yen per share. Revenue is projected to increase 9.3% year on year to 740 billion yen.



For the first half of fiscal 2027, the company expects revenue of 343 billion yen and a loss attributable to owners of the parent of 3 billion yen or 9.11 yen per share.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News