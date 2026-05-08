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WKN: A2JRK6 | ISIN: US7223041028 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PDA
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 21:11
84,20 Euro
-2,77 % -2,40
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,4084,0008.05.
83,8084,2008.05.
PR Newswire
08.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
618 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Temu Named One of USA TODAY's "Brands Most Trusted by Parents 2026"

Temu recognized in the inaugural edition of the list, based on an independent nationwide survey of more than 5,000 recent U.S. parents

BOSTON, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has been named one of USA TODAY's inaugural "Brands Most Trusted by Parents 2026," which recognizes top-performing brands in the United States based on their perceived trustworthiness among parents.

Developed by USA TODAY in collaboration with research firm Plant-A Insights Group, the list evaluates brands "to determine those that have earned the confidence of society's most exacting shoppers." Temu was recognized in the Mass Merchant and Variety category within the general merchandise sector.

The recognition is based on an independent nationwide survey of more than 5,000 U.S. parents who became parents in the past five years, conducted between September and October 2025. An initial pool of more than 20,000 brands was reviewed, with 2,000 selected for in-depth evaluation based on their relevance for parents. The 350 highest-scoring brands were named to the final list. Parents assess brands across likelihood to recommend and category evaluations, including trust and transparency, reliability, and likelihood to purchase - with trust and transparency weighted most heavily in the scoring.

According to Plant-A Insights CEO Manuel Moerbach, "Parents are significantly more likely to base their brand recommendations on trustworthiness and transparency compared to other consumers. When deciding whether to advocate for a product, our study shows that parents place nearly twice as much importance on usability and reliability."

"Being recognized on this list reflects the trust that everyday consumers have placed in Temu," said a Temu spokesperson. "We remain committed to continuing to improve the quality, safety, and reliability of what we offer."

Temu was also named to USA TODAY's "America's Best Customer Service" list for two consecutive years, in 2025 and 2026, for delivering exceptional customer service and earning customer trust.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands, and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2975601/USATRect_2026TrustedBrands_Parents.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-named-one-of-usa-todays-brands-most-trusted-by-parents-2026-302766792.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.