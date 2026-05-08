

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (IITSF.PK) on Friday reported higher first-quarter profit, supported by growth in fees and stable net interest income.



Net income increased to €2.761 billion from €2.615 billion in the same quarter last year.



Operating income rose 5.3% to €7.154 billion from €6.796 billion a year earlier.



Net interest income edged up to €3.636 billion from €3.632 billion in the prior-year quarter.



Net fee and commission income amounted to €2.515 billion, up 3.1% year on year.



Net impairment losses on other assets increased to €64 million from €23 million last year.



Assets under management grew 4.2% to €556 billion compared with March 31, 2025.



Looking ahead, Intesa Sanpaolo expects net income of around €10 billion for 2026.



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