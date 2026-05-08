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WKN: 940602 | ISIN: NL0000009538 | Ticker-Symbol: PHI1
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 15:36
23,330 Euro
+0,91 % +0,210
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,27023,28015:43
23,26023,28015:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 15:10 Uhr
149 Leser
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Royal Philips: Philips shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2026

May 8, 2026

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2026, including:

  • Appointment of John DeFord (American, 1962) as new member of the Supervisory Board, with effect from May 8, 2026.
  • Re-appointment of Paul Stoffels (Belgian, 1962), Herna Verhagen (Dutch, 1966) and Sanjay Poonen (American, 1969) as members of the Supervisory Board, with effect from May 8, 2026.
  • Re-appointment of Roy Jakobs (Dutch/German, 1974) as President/CEO and Chairman and member of the Board of Management, with effect from May 8, 2026.
  • Discharge of the members of the Board of Management, and of the members of the Supervisory Board.

Feike Sijbesma, Chairman of Philips' Supervisory Board, said: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management, we welcome John DeFord to the Supervisory Board. He brings extensive global MedTech experience and deep expertise across innovation, interventional domains, and regulatory and quality environments. We also sincerely thank Marc Harrison, who's second term ended at the end of the AGM, for his valued guidance and contributions over the past eight years. The re-appointments of Paul Stoffels, Herna Verhagen and Sanjay Poonen provide a strong combination of expertise and important continuity to support Philips as it advances its next strategic phase."

Mr Sijbesma added: "We congratulate Roy Jakobs on his re-appointment as President/CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management. We have full confidence in his leadership to successfully lead Philips through its next phase as the company continues to strengthen execution, innovation and performance, and advance its strategic priorities."

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips, said: "I appreciate the continued trust and support of our shareholders and Supervisory Board. I would like to thank John DeFord for joining. Together with other Supervisory Board members, he brings valuable expertise to support management with strong oversight and guidance. I look forward to our continued close collaboration and am excited to deliver sustainable value for Philips and all its stakeholders as we drive profitable growth."

Further details about the dividend can be found via this link, and additional information on the composition of the Board of Management, the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board can be found here. Philips' 2025 financial statements are included in its Annual Report 2025 that was published on February 19, 2026.

A full overview of the resolutions taken and more information about Philips' AGM 2026 is available via this link.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Fuchs
Philips Global External Relations
Tel.: +31 614869261
E-mail: Michael.Fuchs@philips.com

Dorin Danu
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Attachments

  • Roy Jakobs is re-appointed as Philips President/CEO and Chairman and member of the Board of Management
  • Philips AGM 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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