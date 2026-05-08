Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited Announces $190,000 in Realized Gains from its "Genius Plan" and Authorizes an $95,000 Share Repurchase Program, Validating its Sustainable Capital Recycling Framework

NEW YORK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL, or the "Company"), today announced significant milestones in its structured digital asset allocation strategy, the "Genius Plan". Initially launched in February 2026 as a dynamic framework to manage Bitcoin (BTC) treasury reserves, the Genius Plan has successfully transitioned into its execution validation phase, generating $190,000 in realized investment gains, as of this announcement.

In direct alignment with the predefined capital recycling and return distribution mechanisms established at the plan's inception, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program. The Company will utilize 50% of these newly realized gains - totaling $95,000 - to repurchase issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the open market, as of June 6, 2026.

Execution Depth and Capital Recycling Logic

This milestone represents the first complete cycle of the Company's "Sustainable Capital Recycling Framework". Designed to replace passive holding with dynamic, data-driven management, the core of the Genius Plan combines structured digital asset allocation with highly disciplined execution mechanisms. By accumulating assets in distinct phases, each purchased Bitcoin tranche establishes an independent price anchor, empowering the Company to systematically capture value appreciation during market volatility. The successful realization of $190,000 in gains not only validates the strategy's foundational profitability, but successfully triggers the "Genius Recycler" mechanism - demonstrating the Company's ability to directly convert Bitcoin growth dividends into tangible shareholder value through the 50% repurchase allocation.

Securing Assets via Global Top-Tier Infrastructure

The Company reiterates that all digital asset acquisitions and storage are executed under a strategic partnership with BitGo, a world-leading institutional custodian. Leveraging BitGo's multi-signature private key management and its SOC 2 Type 2 security audit architecture, the Company ensures absolute on-chain security and rigorous regulatory compliance for its assets. Furthermore, all fund deployments are strictly governed by internal authorization procedures, maximizing the mitigation of operational risks.

Repurchase Program Mechanics and Disclosure Commitments

The share repurchases will be executed by the Company in the open market, strictly adhering to prevailing market conditions and applicable securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Maintaining its core commitment to real-time transparency, the Company will continue to provide investors with daily updates regarding its digital asset holdings and capital movements via its official channels on X (formerly Twitter), Futu, and Tiger Trade.

Ms. Tingting Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, stated: "The 'Genius Plan' has yielded positive results. Following the recent effectiveness of our $200 million Form F-3 shelf registration, the Company intends to allocate 90% of the financing proceeds to further invest in the 'Genius Plan'. Management is satisfied with the initial validation of the 'Genius Plan's' core logic. By allocating realized gains to share repurchases, the Company aims to optimize its capital structure and enhance earnings per share. This initiative reflects our professionalism in managing digital assets within our established framework, and we plan to continue advancing subsequent asset allocation and capital management strategies based on market conditions."

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co. Ltd ("Kylin Cloud"), which operates a livestreaming e-commerce business in China. Kylin Cloud provides access to over 800,000 hosts and influencers. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited further operates a business management and consulting business and plans to engage in energy infrastructure solutions through natural gas power generation via its wholly owned subsidiary AEHL US LLC. For more information, please visit our website at https://aehltd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the transition period ended September 30, 2025 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact Information:

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Xiaoying Song, Chief Financial Officer

info@aehltd.com

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Email: services@wfsir.com

+1 628 283 9214