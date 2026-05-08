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WKN: 852676 | ISIN: US8873891043 | Ticker-Symbol: TKH
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 17:53
99,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TIMKEN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIMKEN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,50100,0008.05.
100,00101,0008.05.
PR Newswire
08.05.2026 14:30 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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The Timken Company: Timken Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36 Cents Per Share; Marking 13 Years of Increases

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, today approved a 2.9 percent increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend, raising it to 36 cents per share. The dividend is payable on May 29, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 19, 2026.

"Timken is pleased to deliver another dividend increase, marking our 13th year of higher annualized dividend payouts," said Lucian Boldea, president and chief executive officer. "This reflects the strength of our business and the confidence we have in the future earnings power of the company."

Timken has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its original listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1922. The upcoming dividend represents 416 consecutive quarters, one of the longest-running dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global technology leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion, designs a growing portfolio of next-generation products for diverse industries. For more than 125 years, Timken has used its specialized expertise to innovate and create customer-centric solutions that increase reliability and efficiency. Timken posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2025 and employs approximately 19,000 people globally, operating from 45 countries.

Media Relations:
Sarah Factor
234.262.4878
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
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