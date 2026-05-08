Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) (FSE: K1Y) ("QuantumCore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 7, 2026, its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "K1Y". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "QNCR".

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany and Europe's third largest exchange. The new listing helps facilitate the purchase and trading of the Company's shares for European investors with low transaction costs.

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore is a quantum infrastructure company focused on developing enabling hardware technologies for the quantum computing ecosystem. The Company is advancing superconducting amplifier platforms and cryogenic signal technologies intended to support the next generation of scalable quantum computing systems.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, statements about the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Often, but not always, these forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement of the Company dated March 31, 2026, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Source: QuantumCore Ltd.