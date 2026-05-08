Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Engpass 2026! Warum Wolfram plötzlich explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850605 | ISIN: IT0000072618 | Ticker-Symbol: IES
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 20:17
5,881 Euro
+0,12 % +0,007
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8355,87420:21
5,8405,87920:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 18:46 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.: Intesa Sanpaolo posts record Q1 profit, driven by Wealth Management

INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A.

MILAN, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intesa Sanpaolo delivered net income of €2.8 billion in the first quarter of 2026, the best quarterly result in the Bank's history (+6% vs. Q1 2025).

Q1 operating income reached a record €7.2 billion, driven by balanced growth across net interest income, commissions, insurance activities and trading. Net fees and commissions recorded the best first quarter ever, while insurance income reached record levels, both up 3% year-on-year. Operating costs declined by 0.7%.

Net income guidance for 2026 is confirmed at around €10 billion. Together, first-quarter revenue growth - driven by fees and commissions and insurance income - along with lower costs and provisions and a CET1 ratio above 13% underline Intesa Sanpaolo's low risk profile, solid outlook and sustainable profitability.

Wealth Management: a strategic growth driver

With over €1.4 trillion in customer financial assets, Intesa Sanpaolo further strengthens its leadership in Wealth Management, Protection & Advisory. Customer financial assets grew by €64 billion over the past twelve months, reflecting the strength of the Group's advisory model and continued customer confidence.

The Group's business model - unique in Europe - is built on an integrated Wealth Management, Protection & Advisory platform, with a sector-leading contribution from fees and insurance activities to revenues.

In its 2026-2029 Business Plan, the Group aims to further reinforce this leadership through growth in Private Banking, expansion of its advisory network and enhancement of its digital and international offerings.

Revenues and profitability: the strength of a well-diversified business model

Operating income reached a record €7.2 billion, up 5.3% year-on-year.

Net interest income (€3.6 billion) increased slightly despite lower interest rates, while growth was driven by fees and commissions (€2.5 billion), insurance income (€476 million), and a strong contribution from profits on financial assets (€505 million). The revenue mix confirms a well-diversified and resilient business model.

Operating margin amounted to €4.6 billion and net income to €2.8 billion, marking the best quarterly result ever recorded by Intesa Sanpaolo. ROE of 21% and ROTE of 25% underline best-in-class profitability.

Operating efficiency: lowest-ever Cost/Income ratio, best-in-class in Europe

The cost/income ratio stood at 35.9% in Q1, the lowest ever and among the best in the European banking sector.

Operating costs declined 0.7% to €2.6 billion, reflecting rigorous cost discipline despite ongoing investments in technology and innovation and supporting structurally high efficiency. Since 2022, Intesa Sanpaolo has invested around €5.7 billion in its tech transformation.

Asset quality: Intesa Sanpaolo's Zero-NPL Bank model

The net NPL ratio stood at 0.8% at the end of the first quarter - among the lowest in the sector - with bad loans nearly zeroed. NPL coverage increased to 49.5%.

The annualized cost of risk declined to 16 basis points, in line with the Group's Zero-NPL Bank model.

Intesa Sanpaolo's strong risk profile is supported by a solid capital position, with a CET1 ratio exceeding 13%, well above regulatory requirements.

Shareholder returns: among the highest in European banking

Intesa Sanpaolo continues to deliver one of the highest shareholder returns in the European banking sector. This year, the Group expects to return around €9.4 billion to shareholders through the May final dividend, the July share buyback and the expected interim dividend in November.

In the first quarter alone, around €2.1 billion was accrued for shareholder cash dividends. Intesa Sanpaolo's dividend yield stands at 7.5%, with an overall payout ratio of 95% of net income.

Serving communities: a global leader in Social Impact

Since 2023, Intesa Sanpaolo has allocated around €1.1 billion to initiatives to combat /poverty and reduce inequalities.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Group disbursed €4.2 billion to support the sustainable transition, including energy efficiency measures and initiatives to support SMEs.

The takeaway

The first-quarter performance suggests that Intesa Sanpaolo's strategy - focused on Wealth Management, commissions, technology, capital strength and a structurally low cost of risk - is enabling the Group to deliver resilient growth despite a more uncertain geopolitical environment.

It marks a strong start to the execution of the 2026-2029 Business Plan, supported by a resilient, efficient and scalable business model.

For detailed financial and operating information, please refer to the Q1 2026 results presentation: https://group.intesasanpaolo.com/en/investor-relations

international.media@intesasanpaolo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbad8e33-fd2e-46a3-92b3-88d9ce95a404


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.