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WKN: A3EWCS | ISIN: LU2598331598 | Ticker-Symbol: TW10
Xetra
08.05.26 | 17:35
25,440 Euro
+2,54 % +0,630
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TENARIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENARIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,28025,51008.05.
25,27025,46008.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2026 00:34 Uhr
178 Leser
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Tenaris SA: Tenaris to Acquire Artrom Steel Tubes S.A. seamless pipe manufacturing plant in Romania

LUXEMBOURG, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS; EXM Italy: TEN) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire from GLGH Steel, LLC, a U.S.-based company, 100% of the share capital of Artrom Steel Tubes S.A., for an aggregate purchase price of EUR 86 million, on a cash-free and debt-free basis, including a normalized level of working capital.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory conditions, including clearance from the European Union competition authorities and Romanian government approvals. Closing is expected to occur during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Artrom Steel Tubes S.A. is a Romanian manufacturer of steel and seamless steel pipes, with annual steelmaking capacity of approximately 450,000 metric tons at its facility in Re?i?a, and seamless pipe rolling capacity of up to 200,000 metric tons at its Slatina facility. The acquisition is expected to expand Tenaris's industrial pipe product range and manufacturing footprint, strengthening its ability to serve customers in the European industrial segment.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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