Physitrack Plc: Proposed Appointment of Auditor

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market:PTRK) d/b/a Physitrack Group, a global leader of SaaS solutions for remote rehabilitation and workforce wellbeing, announces that, following the conclusion of a competitive audit tender process, the Board, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, proposes to appoint HaysMac LLP as the Company's external auditor.

The appointment is subject to shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 26 May 2026. Shareholders are asked to vote in favour of Resolution 6 in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which proposes the appointment of HaysMac LLP as Auditor to the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Board wishes to thank Forvis Mazars LLP for their service as auditors since 2020 and for their professionalism throughout the tender process.

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North: PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global digital health and wellness SaaS delivering personalized, scalable remote care through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational rehabilitation with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 80,000 providers and organizations across 180+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

Investor and Media Contact:

Investor Relations

Jonathan@harbor-access.com

Tel +1 475 477 9401

Attachments

Physitrack Plc: Proposed Appointment of Auditor

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-proposed-appointment-of-auditor-1165660