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WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
14.05.2026 16:50 Uhr
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Physitrack PLC - Champion Health Signs Deal with Triple Dot Studios

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (Nasdaq First North:PTRK) - Expansion of Workforce Health Platform into Digital Entertainment Sector. Agreement reflects growing demand for accessible mental health support and early-stage prevention in digital work environments and is worth £26,680 (approx. €31,200) in contracted revenue.

Physitrack PLC (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, a global leader of SaaS solutions for remote rehabilitation and workforce wellbeing, today announced a new commercial agreement by its subsidiary Champion Health with a global digital entertainment company to provide its workforce health platform to employees.

The agreement will focus on delivering Champion Health's mental health and wellbeing (MH&WB) platform, providing employees with direct access to expert-led, self-management content designed to support day-to-day wellbeing, resilience and performance.

The agreement is valued at approximately £26,680 (approx. €31,200) in contracted revenue, with revenue recognition expected to commence in June 2026.

Under the agreement, Champion Health will provide:

  • Access to a comprehensive library of mental health and wellbeing content

  • Self-guided tools to support stress management, sleep, focus and resilience

  • A single, app-based destination for employees to engage with prevention resources at their own pace

The platform is designed to encourage early engagement and support behaviour change, particularly in environments where employees may be less likely to seek formal support.

This agreement reflects increasing demand from digital and technology-led organisations for scalable, low-friction approaches to employee wellbeing.

Comment from CEO, Henrik Molin:

"We are pleased to support a leading UK-based gaming company in strengthening its approach to employee wellbeing," said Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder of Physitrack. "In many modern working environments, particularly in digital sectors, mental health is a key driver of absence and performance challenges. Providing employees with easy access to high-quality, self-directed support is a critical first step. Over time, we see more organisations in this sector building on this foundation to take a more proactive, prevention-led approach to workforce health."

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North: PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global digital health and wellness SaaS delivering personalized, scalable remote care through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.
Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational rehabilitation with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 80,000 providers and organizations across 180+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:
Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

Investor and Media Contact:
Investor Relations
Jonathan@harbor-access.com
Tel +1 475 477 9401

Attachments

Physitrack PLC - Champion Health Signs Deal with Triple Dot Studios

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-champion-health-signs-deal-with-triple-dot-studios-1166926

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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