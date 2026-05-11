

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF) announced earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY259.874 billion, or JPY140.37 per share. This compares with JPY295.756 billion, or JPY155.87 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to JPY2.123 trillion from JPY1.886 trillion last year.



Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY259.874 Bln. vs. JPY295.756 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY140.37 vs. JPY155.87 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.123 Tn vs. JPY1.886 Tn last year.



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