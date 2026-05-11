Genovis AB: Genovis and MGI Tech Strengthen Collaboration to Advance RNA Sequencing Solutions

Genovis AB and MGI Tech Co., Ltd. today announce a strengthened collaboration to advance RNA sequencing solutions. The companies have expanded their commercial agreement to integrate Genovis' SEQURNA reagents with MGI Tech's high-performance sequencing platforms, enabling researchers to benefit from enhanced RNA preservation and improved sequencing performance.

The partnership marks an important step for both organizations, bringing together Genovis' SEQURNA technology with MGI's RNA-seq library preparation kits. By combining complementary expertise, the collaboration aims to accelerate genomic research and enable more efficient, accurate, and scalable workflows across life science research and applied medtech markets.

"We are pleased to partner with Genovis to bring enhanced value to the genomics community," said Duncan Yu, President at MGI. "Together, we are committed to supporting our customers with innovative technologies that deliver outstanding performance and dependable results."

"Our partnership with MGI reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance genomics solutions," said Fredrik Olsson, CEO at Genovis. "By combining our expertise, we deliver integrated technologies that enhance productivity, uphold the highest quality standards, and ensure cost efficiency."

ABOUT MGI

MGI Tech Co., Ltd. (or its subsidiaries, together referred to as MGI) is committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science. Our focus lies in research & development, manufacturing, and sales of instruments, reagents, and related products in the field of life science and biotechnology. We provide real-time, multi-omics, and a full spectrum of digital equipment and systems for precision medicine, agriculture, healthcare, and various other industries.

Founded in 2016, MGI has grown into a leader in life science, serving customers across six continents and establishing research, manufacturing, training, and after-sales service facilities globally. As one of the few companies capable of independently developing and mass-producing clinical-grade gene sequencers, MGI empowers global users with scalable sequencing capabilities ranging from Gb to Tb levels. MGI also stands out as one of the only providers of a full-stack product portfolio spanning three core segments: SEQ ALL (short- and long-read sequencing), GLI (Generative Lab Intelligence), and Multi-Omics. With unparalleled expertise, cutting-edge products, and a commitment to global impact, MGI continues to shape the trajectory of life sciences into the future.

For more information, please visit: https://global-mgitech.com/

Contacts

Fredrik Olsson, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)70-276 46 56 fredrik.olsson@genovis.com

About Us

Headquartered in Kävlinge, Sweden, Genovis offers customers in the biopharmaceutical and research industries tools that facilitate and save time in the development of new treatment methods and diagnostics. Genovis' innovative products and technologies are used by scientists all over the world and the product formats streamline and improve workflows in biochemical analysis and sequencing, as well as in the development, quality control and manufacturing of biological drugs. The Group consists of Genovis AB and the wholly owned subsidiaries Genovis Inc. (US) and SEQURNA AB. Genovis shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

This is a translation of the Swedish original. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall prevail.