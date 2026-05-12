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WKN: A0Q4ER | ISIN: SE0002485979 | Ticker-Symbol: 5GV
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 13:17
1,886 Euro
-1,87 % -0,036
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENOVIS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENOVIS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7881,89415:28
1,8281,86615:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 14:00 Uhr
27 Leser
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Genovis AB: Genovis Announces Change in Chief Financial Officer Position

Genovis AB announces that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Magnus Långberg has decided to leave the company to pursue a new opportunity outside the Group. Magnus Långberg will remain in his current role during a transition period to ensure a structured handover to his successor. Johan Dahlberg has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer and is expected to join in August 2026.

During his time at Genovis, Magnus Långberg has made valuable contributions to the company. He has played a significant role in professionalizing the finance function, strengthening Genovis' operational foundation and contributing to the company's positive development journey.

Johan Dahlberg will join Genovis as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in August 2026. He comes most recently from Arcoma, a medtech company listed on Nasdaq First North, and has previously held senior financial roles at BIMobject and Qlik. In total, Johan brings approximately ten years of experience from growth companies, with a focus on financial control, capital markets presence and international expansion.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Magnus for his contributions during his time at Genovis. By professionalizing the finance function, he has helped the company take important steps on our development journey. I wish him all the best going forward. I look forward with confidence to welcoming Johan Dahlberg - his experience and profile are a strong fit for Genovis at this stage of our journey, and I am convinced he will be a valuable addition to the team," says Fredrik Olsson, CEO of Genovis.

"It has been a true privilege to be part of Genovis and to work alongside such a dedicated and skilled team. I am proud of the progress we have made together in professionalizing the company, and I look forward with great pleasure to following the company's continued development and success," says Magnus Långberg, CFO of Genovis.

Contacts
Fredrik Olsson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)70-276 46 56 fredrik.olsson@genovis.com

About Us
Headquartered in Kävlinge, Sweden, Genovis offers customers in the biopharmaceutical and research industries tools that facilitate and save time in the development of new treatment methods and diagnostics. Genovis' innovative products and technologies are used by scientists all over the world and the product formats streamline and improve workflows in biochemical analysis and sequencing, as well as in the development, quality control and manufacturing of biological drugs. The Group consists of Genovis AB and the wholly owned subsidiaries Genovis Inc. (US) and SEQURNA AB. Genovis shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

This is a translation of the Swedish original. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall prevail.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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