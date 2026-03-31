Genovis AB: Genovis and Plasmidsaurus Introduce SEQguard Dino Preserve - Enabling Ambient-Temperature RNA Shipping for Next-Generation Sequencing

Genovis AB today announces the commercial launch of SEQguard Dino Preserve, an RNA preservation product tested and optimized for Plasmidsaurus, a leading Sequencing as a Service company. The product enables researchers to ship extracted RNA samples at ambient temperatures, eliminating the need for dry ice or cold-chain logistics and making high-quality RNA sequencing more accessible, cost-efficient, and sustainable.

Maintaining RNA integrity during transport has historically required cold-chain logistics involving dry ice or liquid nitrogen - adding cost, logistical complexity, and environmental burden to RNA sequencing workflows. SEQguard Dino Preserve addresses this challenge directly, allowing researchers to ship extracted RNA at ambient temperatures without compromising sequencing yield and quality. The product has been validated for seamless integration with Plasmidsaurus' high-throughput sequencing infrastructure and ultrafast-turnaround service.

The solution delivers a compelling combination of customer benefits: researchers can ship RNA samples reliably at ambient temperatures, significantly reducing shipping costs compared to dry ice logistics while substantially lowering the carbon footprint associated with cold-chain transport. By removing dependency on frozen shipping, SEQguard Dino Preserve simplifies sample preparation and gives researchers peace of mind that their samples will arrive intact and sequencing-ready, even over extended shipping times and across distances and climates.

Developed through close collaboration between Genovis' and Plasmidsaurus' teams, this innovation is specifically tailored for Plasmidsaurus customers and optimized to integrate seamlessly with their sequencing workflows. It enables consistent, high-quality gene expression profiling from RNA samples shipped globally at ambient temperature. The product is available immediately to Plasmidsaurus' customers working in RNA sequencing.

"By partnering with Genovis to bring SEQguard Dino Preserve into the Plasmidsaurus ecosystem, we're making high-quality RNA-seq as simple and reliable as dropping off a tube at a local drop box. Together, we eliminate the logistical headache so customers can focus on their science, not shipping - unlocking unprecedented simplicity for ultrafast, high-quality gene expression data," said Mark Budde, CEO and co-founder of Plasmidsaurus.

"The launch of SEQguard Dino Preserve is a strong example of how we are expanding the commercial application of our SEQURNA technology platform," said Fredrik Olsson, CEO at Genovis. "Powered by the SEQURNA team's expertise and innovation, this purpose-built solution tackles a persistent challenge in sequencing logistics - delivering speed, cost savings and a meaningfully smaller carbon footprint. This demonstrates both the breadth of our technology platform and our ability to create tangible value for researchers."

RNA sequencing is among the fastest-growing areas of molecular biology and drug development, driven by advances in transcriptomics, multiomics, single-cell analysis, and target discovery. As throughput increases and sequencing costs decline, sample logistics and workflow efficiency are increasingly important factors in making RNA-seq services globally accessible.

More about SEQguard Dino Preserve

ABOUT PLASMIDSAURUS

Plasmidsaurus is on a mission to accelerate science with the best sequencing. The company's sequencing services, spanning whole plasmids, RNA-seq, amplicons, whole genomes, and microbiomes, are used daily by thousands of innovators, including Nobel Prize winners, dynamic biotech startups, pharmaceutical companies, research labs, and DIY biohackers. Plasmidsaurus's global network of labs operates day and night to enable world-changing discoveries. For more, visit: plasmidsaurus.com

Contacts

Fredrik Olsson, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)70-276 46 56 fredrik.olsson@genovis.com

About Us

Headquartered in Kävlinge, Sweden, Genovis offers customers in the biopharmaceutical and research industries tools that facilitate and save time in the development of new treatment methods and diagnostics. Genovis' innovative products and technologies are used by scientists all over the world and the product formats streamline and improve workflows in biochemical analysis and sequencing, as well as in the development, quality control and manufacturing of biological drugs. The Group consists of Genovis AB and the wholly owned subsidiaries Genovis Inc. (US) and SEQURNA AB. Genovis shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

This is a translation of the Swedish original. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall prevail.