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WKN: A0Q4ER | ISIN: SE0002485979 | Ticker-Symbol: 5GV
Frankfurt
19.05.26 | 08:07
1,764 Euro
-2,11 % -0,038
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENOVIS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENOVIS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8281,87010:28
1,8301,86810:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2026 20:00 Uhr
20 Leser
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Genovis AB: Communiqué from Genovis AB (publ) Annual General Meeting May 18, 2026

The Annual General Meeting adopted the following resolutions:

  • The Balance Sheet and Income Statement as well as the Consolidated Income Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet were adopted.
  • The Board and the Chief Executive Officer were discharged from liability.
  • The Board shall consist until the next AGM of five ordinary members without deputies.
  • Re-election of Board members Torben Jørgensen, Mikael Lönn, Lotta Ljungqvist, Steve Jordan and Magnus Gustafsson Torben Jørgensen was elected Chairperson of the Board.
  • Remuneration will be paid to the Board of Directors in the amount of SEK 240,000 to Board members and SEK 590,000 to the Chairperson of the Board.
  • In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, the Meeting re-elected the accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the period until the close of the Annual General Meeting 2027.
  • A nomination committee shall be formed consisting of the four largest shareholders as of the last banking day in August preceding the Annual General Meeting.
  • The General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal regarding amendments to the guidelines for remuneration to senior executives, entailing that:
    • A provision has been added stating that the CEO's variable remuneration will not be included in pension calculations.
    • The maximum level for other benefits has been aligned across the group of senior executives. Previously, the maximum value was 15 percent of the fixed annual salary for senior executives excluding the CEO, while the CEO was limited to 10 percent of the fixed annual salary. Under the current proposal, the limit is 10 percent of the fixed annual salary for all senior executives.
    • The percentage cap in the previous guidelines regarding any commitment to non-compete compensation upon termination of employment has been removed in order to compensate for the restriction resulting from such a commitment.
  • The AGM resolved on the authorization to issue shares with or without preferential rights for existing shareholders. As a result of this resolution, share capital could increase by a maximum of SEK 1,650,000 through the issuance of a maximum of 6,600,000 shares.
  • The General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, on one or several occasions during the period up until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on acquisitions and transfers of the company's own shares. Acquisitions may be made of such number of shares that the company's holding does not exceed ten (10) percent of all shares in the company. The resolution is conditional upon the adoption of Government Bill 2025/26:125.

Minutes with all resolutions from the meeting will be made available on the company's website:
https://investor.genovis.com/en/corporate-governance/general-meeting/

Contacts
Fredrik Olsson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)70-276 46 56 fredrik.olsson@genovis.com

About Us
Headquartered in Kävlinge, Sweden, Genovis offers customers in the biopharmaceutical and research industries tools that facilitate and save time in the development of new treatment methods and diagnostics. Genovis' innovative products and technologies are used by scientists all over the world and the product formats streamline and improve workflows in biochemical analysis and sequencing, as well as in the development, quality control and manufacturing of biological drugs. The Group consists of Genovis AB and the wholly owned subsidiaries Genovis Inc. (US) and SEQURNA AB. Genovis shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

This is a translation of the Swedish original. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall prevail.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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