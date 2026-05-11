

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd (ABBN.SW) on Monday announced plans to invest around $200 million over the next three years to expand its medium-voltage manufacturing capabilities across Europe, aiming to meet rising demand from utilities, industry and data centers modernizing their power infrastructure.



As part of the plan, ABB will build a new $100 million facility in Dalmine, Italy, to increase production of air-insulated and SF6-free switchgear and breakers.



ABB will also invest another $100 million to expand manufacturing capacity at facilities in Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Norway, and Poland. The company said the projects will scale production of technologies including gas-insulated switchgear, vacuum interrupters and relays to support more reliable and resilient power distribution.



The program builds on ABB's earlier investments of about $15 million in Hungary and around $35 million in the United Kingdom.



According to the International Energy Agency, electricity's share of final energy consumption is expected to rise from about 20% today to nearly 30% by 2030.



'This $200 million investment will strengthen ABB's medium-voltage manufacturing and technology capabilities in Europe and support customers as electricity demand increases and the grid evolves,' said Morten Wierod, ABB's Chief Executive Officer.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News