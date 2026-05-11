Original-Research: Schaeffler AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Schaeffler AG
Solid start to the year confirms 2028 story - E-Mobility holds the key
Schaeffler entered fiscal year 2026 on a constructive note despite a fragile macro environment: revenue came in at EUR 5.8bn, 1.0% above prior year on a constant-currency basis, and the EBIT margin before special items improved to 5.0% (prior year 4.7%). The management confirmed full-year guidance. More important than the pure Q1 beat optics is that the operational drivers for the 2028 mid-term targets (doubling EBIT before special items, group margin 6-8%, revenue EUR 27-29bn) are visibly gaining traction, particularly in the E-Mobility division, which has to shoulder roughly 80% of the EBIT catch-up to 2028. We confirm our BUY rating with a higher PT of EUR 9.80 (8.70) based on our ROE/COE valuation approach.
Key take-aways from the Q1 results:
The path to 2028 targets - Our reality check
~80% of the EBIT doubling has to come from E-Mobility. That is the decisive point of the equity story and at the same time the biggest risk. The positive read from Q1 2026 results:
For the group, the following also needs to materialize:
You can download the research here: SCHAEFFLER_AG_20260511
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2324950 11.05.2026 CET/CEST
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