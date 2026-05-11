

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF, 4568.T), a Japanese pharmaceutical company, said on Monday that it expects a rise in earnings and revenue for the full year, supported by increased revenue from Enhertu, Datroway, and others.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, the company expects a net income of JPY 260 billion, with an operating profit of JPY 315 billion, on revenue of JPY 2.280 trillion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Daiichi Sankyo has recorded a net profit of JPY 259.874 billion, with an operating income of JPY 229.089 billion, on revenue of JPY 2.123 trillion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, the company plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 100 per share, up from JPY 78 per share in the previous year.



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