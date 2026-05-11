

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (DSKYF) on Monday unveiled its new five-year business plan for fiscal 2026-2030, targeting oncology revenue of more than 2.3 trillion yen by 2030 and aiming to become a global top-five oncology company by 2035.



The company expects revenue to exceed 3 trillion yen by fiscal 2030, up from 2.1 trillion yen reported for fiscal 2025, driven by expansion of its oncology portfolio, particularly its DXd antibody drug conjugate platform.



Operating profit is forecast to exceed 600 billion yen by fiscal 2030, with earnings per share expected to surpass 260 yen. The company also targets an adjusted dividend on equity of 10% or higher annually and progressive dividends. Operating profit is projected to reach 1 trillion yen in the early 2030s.



To achieve theses targets, Daiichi Sankyo plans commercialization of more than 20 new indications across five oncology medicines by 2030, targeting treatment of more than 700,000 new patients annually by 2035.



The company plans five major launches during fiscal 2026 across its DXd ADC portfolio, including four new breast cancer indications for Enhertu and Datroway, as well as the first launch of ifinatamab deruxtecan in small cell lung cancer.



Daiichi Sankyo also established a Business Transformation Function aimed at improving productivity through AI and digital technologies, with a target of achieving more than 200 billion yen in cost optimization and profit improvement by 2030.



Additionally, the company said it aims to cut Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 63% from 2015 levels and achieve 100% renewable energy adoption by 2030.



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