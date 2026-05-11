BASF Agricultural Solutions successfully commissions new fermentation plant for crop protection products in Ludwigshafen

High double-digit million-euro investment to strengthen portfolio of biological and biotechnology-based crop protection solutions

In-house fermentation strengthens production flexibility and supply chain resilience

Commercial production of key biological active ingredients started this year

Ludwigshafen, Germany, May 11, 2026 - BASF Agricultural Solutions has successfully commissioned its BioHub, a new fermentation plant for biological and biotechnology-based crop protection products, at the Ludwigshafen site. With an investment in the high double-digit million-euro range, BASF is strengthening its portfolio of biological innovations. The products manufactured at the plant include biological fungicides and biological seed treatment, giving farmers access to innovative solutions that support sustainable, integrated crop protection programs.

The BioHub uses microorganisms to convert renewable raw materials such as glucose into the desired products - a process known as fermentation. The production of key biological active ingredients successfully began this year, including the bacterium Bacillus amyloliquefaciens, which forms the basis of the biological fungicide Serifel, and the main building block of Inscalis, a novel insecticide based on the fungal strain Penicillium coprobium. Bringing this production process in-house strengthens BASF's execution excellence, increases flexibility, and enhances the resilience of supply chains.

"The successful commissioning of the BioHub marks an important step forward in Industrial Biotechnology for BASF Agricultural Solutions," said Dr. Melanie Bausen-Wiens, Member of the Management Board of Agricultural Solutions, in charge of Technology. "By bringing fermentation production in-house, we directly link our expertise in research with industrial-scale manufacturing, allowing us to accelerate and adapt biotechnological innovations."

"The global market for biological crop protection solutions continues to grow steadily," said Maximilian Becker, Member of the Management Board of Agricultural Solutions, in charge of Business. "With this new fermentation plant, we have established a scalable and flexible platform that enables us to strengthen our BioSolutions portfolio while ensuring a consistent and dependable supply for our customers."

About BASF Agricultural Solutions

Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide sufficient and affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That's why we are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With €990 million in 2025, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, and our solutions are purpose-designed for different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and stakeholders along the value chain. In 2025, our business generated sales of €9.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or our social media channels.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 108,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €60 billion in 2025. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

Contact:

BASF Agricultural Solutions

Media Relations

Michelle Wolf

Phone: +49 160 91961192

michelle.wolf@basf.com

Attachment