Alvotech Announces Completion of FDA Surveillance Inspection at Reykjavik Facility

- Company remains on track for BLA resubmissions in the second quarter



REYKJAVIK, Iceland, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO; ALVO-SDB), a global biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed a routine cGMP surveillance inspection of the company's manufacturing facility in Reykjavik, Iceland.

At the conclusion of the inspection on May 8, 2026, the FDA issued a Form 483. The company believes the observations can be addressed quickly and do not raise any substantial issues with the site or its operations.

Based on the outcome of the inspection, Alvotech is well positioned to resubmit the relevant Biologics License Applications this quarter, once the final data have been compiled.

More importantly, the company believes the outcome of this inspection demonstrates the strong cGMP fundamentals of the site and the robustness of all the improvements the company has implemented since last year.

Alvotech continues to expect FDA approval for the relevant BLAs during 2026.

For further information, contact:

Media

Benedikt Stefansson

Sarah MacLeod

alvotech.media@alvotech.com

Investors

Dr. Balaji V Prasad

Benedikt Stefansson

alvotech.ir@alvotech.com



About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotechnology company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in biosimilars by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Five biosimilars are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets, including biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab), Stelara® (ustekinumab), Simponi® (golimumab), Eylea® (aflibercept) and Prolia®/Xgeva® (denosumab). The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, please visit https://www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

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Alvotech Forward Looking Statements

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