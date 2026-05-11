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WKN: A2GSX8 | ISIN: DK0060907293 | Ticker-Symbol: NF1
Frankfurt
11.05.26 | 08:15
18,240 Euro
+0,77 % +0,140
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,60018,76012:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 10:42 Uhr
52 Leser
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Nilfisk Holding A/S: Extraordinary General Meeting - Summary

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S was held today, Monday May 11, 2026.

Proposals adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting

  • Approval of the proposal to amend Article 11.1 of the Articles of Association so that the minimum number of members of the Board of Directors to be elected by the General Meeting is reduced from five members to three members.
  • Election for the term remaining until the next Annual General Meeting of the following members to the Board of Directors:
    • Karin Overbeck
    • Marc Kühn
    • Dominik Thoma
  • Election of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR-no. 33 77 12 31 as auditor for the financial year 2026 and as auditor for sustainability purposes.

Composition of the Board of Directors and its committees

At the constituting Board meeting, the Board elected Marc Kühn as Chair and Dominik Thoma as Deputy Chair. The entire Board will function as the Audit Committee, with the Chair of the Board also being considered the Chair of the Audit Committee. For the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee, it was proposed that Marc Kühn be elected as Chair and Dominik Thoma and Karin Overbeck be elected as ordinary members of both committees.

For further information, please contact:
Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of IR & Group Communications
+45 42 31 00 07
njespersen@nilfisk.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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