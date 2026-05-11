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Request for delisting of Nilfisk Holding A/S' shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

With reference to Nilfisk Holding A/S' (Nilfisk) company announcement no. 23 of 15 April 2026, announcing that Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH (Freudenberg) had completed its voluntary takeover offer for Nilfisk and obtained an ownership interest corresponding to more than 90% of the share capital and the associated voting rights in Nilfisk (excluding treasury shares), Nilfisk's Board of Directors has today decided to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen) to have Nilfisk's shares (ISIN DK0060907293) removed from trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Provided that Nasdaq Copenhagen accepts the request, the delisting will be completed with the last day of trading and official listing expected to be Tuesday 12 May 2026.

Freudenberg has informed that it will initiate a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by the remaining minority shareholders in Nilfisk in accordance with sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act, expected to commence on Wednesday 13 May 2026, being the first business day after the last day of trading and official listing of the shares.

Further information on the compulsory acquisition will be provided separately once the delisting request has been accepted, and the compulsory acquisition is commenced.

For further information, please contact:

Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of IR & Group Communications

+45 42 31 00 07

njespersen@nilfisk.com