EQS-News: Meridian Holdings Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Meridian Holdings to Participate in Live IPO Edge Fireside Chat and Retail Investor Q&A



11.05.2026 / 14:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LAS VEGAS, NV - May 11, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Meridian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) ("Meridian" or the "Company"), a global operator and technology provider in online sports betting and gaming markets, today announced that the Company's executive leadership team will participate in a live fireside chat and interactive Q&A session hosted by IPO Edge, designed to engage retail investors and provide insights into the Company's strategy, operations and recent performance. The live event will feature William Scott, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Rich Christensen, Chief Financial Officer; and Zoran Milosevic, Chief Executive Officer of Meridianbet, the Company's flagship operating subsidiary. The discussion will focus on Meridian's post-rebrand corporate strategy, the Company's portfolio of global gaming businesses, recent financial results and growth priorities for 2026 and beyond. The fireside chat and Q&A session will be webcast live on the IPO Edge platform and will provide retail investors the opportunity to submit questions in real time. Event Details: Platform: IPO Edge

Format: Live Fireside Chat and Interactive Q&A

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uvQvmwlRSh6b-SK2vh1bdg Meridian Holdings recently reported its Q1 2026 results, which included a return to GAAP profitability, continued revenue growth and significant balance sheet strengthening following its corporate rebrand and Nasdaq ticker change to "MRDN" earlier this year. A replay of the event will be available following the conclusion of the live session. About Meridian Holdings Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology group operating across 25+ international regulated markets. The Company's B2C division is led by Meridianbet Group, a leading online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001 and licensed across Europe, Africa, and South America. Meridian's B2B division - comprising game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG - develops, licenses, and distributes proprietary gaming technology to a global client base. Additional subsidiaries include RKings Competitions (pay-to-enter prize competitions in the UK), MexPlay (regulated online casino in Mexico), and Classics for a Cause (Australia's leading subscription-based digital memberships and trade-promotion lottery). The Company's software automatically declines gaming or redemption requests originating in the United States, in strict compliance with U.S. law. For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com or email ir@meridian-holdings.com . Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's participation in the IPO Edge fireside chat and Q&A session, the topics expected to be discussed during the event, the Company's post-rebrand corporate strategy, its portfolio of global gaming businesses, its growth priorities for 2026 and beyond, and statements relating to the Company's recent financial results and operating performance. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions, and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to execute on its corporate strategy and integration plans following its rebrand; competitive conditions in the online sports betting, iGaming, and prize competition markets; regulatory developments and licensing requirements in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates or intends to operate; the Company's ability to maintain and expand its proprietary technology platform; the Company's ability to attract and retain customers and B2B partners; foreign currency fluctuations and macroeconomic conditions in the Company's key markets across Europe, Africa, and Latin America; the Company's reliance on third-party service providers; cybersecurity and data protection risks; the Company's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations, including U.S. federal and state gaming laws; potential changes in tax laws and tax rates; the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Contact

Investors & Press

ir@meridian-holdings.com Brett Milotte

brett.milotte@icrinc.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Meridian Holdings Inc





11.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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