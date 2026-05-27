Meridian Holdings Inc.: Meridian Holdings Announces Dejan Petkovic, Brazilian Football Legend, as Global Brand Ambassador

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN) ("Meridian" or the "Company"), a global operator and technology provider in online sports betting and gaming markets, today announced that Dejan Petkovic, a Brazilian football legend universally regarded as one of the most beloved and decorated foreign players in the history of the sport in that country, has signed an agreement to become the Global Brand Ambassador of the Company.

As part of the partnership, Petkovic will launch Pet TV - a multimedia content platform focused on sport, culture, and entertainment - with Meridian Holdings largest subsidiary and flagship brand Meridianbet serving as its founding strategic partner. The platform represents a new chapter in Petkovic's engagement with Brazilian and global audiences and extends the Company's brand presence beyond traditional sports betting into entertainment content.

"Dejan Petkovic built his legend in Brazil - and Brazil claimed him as its own. Meridianbet has spent 25 years building its own legacy across some of the world's most demanding markets, and Brazil is our next chapter. This partnership brings together two stories defined by the same values: earn your place, build trust, and go the distance. By integrating content, culture, and entertainment through Pet TV, we are creating new avenues to connect with our users and support long-term growth across our ecosystem," said William Scott, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Holdings Inc.

Petkovic arrived in Brazil in 1997 from Real Madrid, in a move that would define his life and career. He spent his prime playing years there, scoring 167 goals across seven clubs including Flamengo, Vasco da Gama, Fluminense, Vitória, Santos, and Atlético Mineiro. He won three Bola de Prata awards as arguably the nation's best midfielder and led Flamengo to the 2009 Brazilian Championship.

His 89th-minute free kick for Flamengo in 2001 remains one of the most celebrated moments in Brazilian club football history. He was inducted into the Maracanã Walk of Fame - one of only three foreigners ever to receive that honor, alongside Eusébio and Franz Beckenbauer - and was named an Honorary Citizen of Rio de Janeiro.

The partnership connects two stories that began in the same place, at the same time: Meridianbet was founded in 2001, the same year Petkovic's 89th-minute free kick for Flamengo became part of Brazilian football folklore.

"What Meridianbet and I have in common goes beyond business - same generation, same drive to prove something on a world stage, same belief that you have to earn your place. I spent 25 years earning the trust of Brazil - its clubs, its people, its passion. Now, Meridianbet is doing the same. I am proud to be the face of that story," said Dejan Petkovic.

The announcement follows Meridian Holdings' strongest quarter on record: in Q1 2026, the Company reported revenue of $50.1 million, up 17% year-over-year, and returned to GAAP profitability with net income of $2.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA reached $6.3 million, up 26% year-over-year and ahead of guidance.

About Dejan Petkovic

Dejan Petkovic was born on September 10, 1972, in Majdanpek, Serbia. He began his professional career at Radnicki Niš and went on to play for Red Star Belgrade - European champions in 1991 - before moves to Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Racing Santander. In 1997, he joined Vitória in Brazil, beginning a relationship with the country that would define his career and life. Over more than a decade, he played for Vitória, Flamengo, Vasco da Gama, Fluminense, Santos, Atlético Mineiro, and others, accumulating 167 goals and becoming one of the most decorated and beloved foreign players in Brazilian football history. He retired in 2011, has lived in Brazil ever since, and serves as an Honorary Consul of the Republic of Serbia in Brazil.

About Meridian Holdings Inc.

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology group operating across 25+ international regulated markets. The Company's B2C division is led by Meridianbet Group, a leading online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001 and licensed across Europe, Africa, and South America. Meridian's B2B division - comprising game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG - develops, licenses, and distributes proprietary gaming technology to a global client base. Additional subsidiaries include RKings Competitions (pay-to-enter prize competitions in the UK), MexPlay (regulated online casino in Mexico), and Classics for a Cause (Australia's leading subscription-based digital memberships and trade-promotion lottery). The Company's software automatically declines gaming or redemption requests originating in the United States, in strict compliance with U.S. law.

For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com or email ir@meridian-holdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions, and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expected growth in the Brazilian market, the anticipated benefits of the brand ambassador partnership with Dejan Petkovic, the expected performance of Petkovic TV, the Company's business strategy and plans, market opportunity projections, and the Company's financial outlook.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy in Brazil and other markets; competitive pressures in the global iGaming and sports betting industry; changes in applicable laws and regulations, including gaming regulations in Brazil and other jurisdictions; the Company's ability to maintain and renew its licenses across regulated markets; macroeconomic conditions and currency fluctuations; the performance of brand ambassador and marketing initiatives; the successful launch and commercial performance of Petkovic TV; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market, Meridian Holdings Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact

Stuart Brown

s.brown@evertisedigital.com

SOURCE: Meridian Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/meridian-holdings-nasdaq-mrdn-announces-dejan-petkovi%c4%87-brazilian-1170892