Meridian Holdings Inc.: Meridian Holdings Q1 Results Reflect Growing Profitability and Balance Sheet Stability

An overview of the financial results disclosed by Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN) for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Meridian Holdings (NASDAQ:MRDN) has reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, offering investors a detailed view into the company's operational trajectory, financial positioning, and evolving growth profile.

A review of the disclosed figures suggests a quarter defined by improving profitability, continued revenue expansion, and a materially strengthened balance sheet, even as certain structural and reporting considerations remain relevant for interpretation.

Top-Line Growth and Profitability Trends

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Meridian Holdings reported revenue of $50.1 million, representing a 17% increase compared with the same period last year and aligning with previously communicated expectations.

Net income attributable to the company reached $2.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, marking a notable shift from a net loss recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $6.3 million, reflecting 26% year-over-year growth and exceeding earlier indicated levels. This corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.6%, pointing to gradual margin improvement as the business scales.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was reported at $5.2 million, further supporting the company's improving financial profile.

Balance Sheet and Leverage Position

Balance sheet data indicates a continued focus on deleveraging and capital discipline.

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents stood at $16.2 million, while total debt declined to $29.7 million from $64.4 million in the prior-year period. Net debt was reduced to $13.4 million, compared with $35.4 million a year earlier.

On an annualized basis, net debt leverage was reported at 0.53x, reflecting a significant improvement in financial flexibility and positioning relative to previous periods.

Segment Performance and Business Mix

The Meridianbet segment remained the primary revenue contributor, generating $34.9 million in revenue, up 26% year-over-year and accounting for nearly 70% of total group revenue. The segment reported a gross margin of 69.3% and operating income of $6.6 million.

The RKings and Classics for a Cause segment delivered combined revenue of $12.1 million, reflecting moderate year-over-year growth. Subscription-based engagement within this segment continued to expand, with VIP memberships reaching 10,750 by quarter-end.

The GMAG segment, including MexPlay, reported revenue of $3.1 million, compared with $3.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Despite the decline, operational activity showed expansion, including the onboarding of new providers and continued growth in user registrations within MexPlay.

Expanse Studios continued to scale its distribution footprint, reaching 1,519 active operator sites, alongside new regulatory certifications across multiple European jurisdictions.

Operational Indicators and User Activity

Underlying user metrics within the Meridianbet segment point to continued engagement growth.

New customer registrations totaled 428,400 during the quarter, representing a 41% year-over-year increase. Depositors rose by 27% to 283,000, while active users increased 21% to 333,700.

These indicators suggest sustained momentum in user acquisition and activity levels, which remain central to long-term revenue generation across digital gaming platforms.

Forward Outlook and Near-Term Guidance

Looking ahead, the company has indicated Q2 2026 revenue in the range of $51 million to $53 million, implying continued year-over-year growth relative to the prior-year period.

No adjusted EBITDA guidance was provided for the upcoming quarter, leaving margin expectations subject to interpretation based on operating trends and cost dynamics.

Key Considerations for Interpretation

Several factors may influence how investors interpret the reported results.

The first quarter represents the company's initial reporting period under its updated corporate identity, following a rebranding earlier in the year. While the name has changed, underlying operations remain consistent, preserving comparability across periods.

Foreign exchange movements had a modest negative impact during the quarter, in contrast to a positive contribution in the prior-year period. Notably, profitability improved despite this headwind.

Additionally, prior-period comparisons are affected by a significant non-cash impairment charge recorded in late 2025, which is not present in the current quarter, potentially distorting sequential comparisons if not adjusted.

As with many companies in the sector, adjusted EBITDA remains a non-GAAP measure, and comparability may vary depending on methodology across peers.

Areas to Monitor Going Forward

In subsequent quarters, market participants are likely to focus on several key areas, including revenue performance relative to guidance, trends within the GMAG segment, and the pace of expansion in newly entered markets.

Other considerations include the sustainability of low leverage levels, potential changes in segment-level disclosure, and the progression of previously disclosed legal matters.

Disclaimer

This content is based solely on publicly disclosed financial information and independent analysis. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any securities. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult qualified financial professionals before making investment decisions.

Media Contact

Stuart Brown

s.brown@evertisedigital.com

SOURCE: Meridian Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/meridian-holdings-nasdaq-mrdn-q1-results-reflect-growing-profita-1161992