Meridian Holdings Inc.: Meridian Holdings Subsidiary Expanse Studios Signs Content Distribution Agreement with Flutter Subsidiary MaxBet for Serbian Market

LAS VEGAS, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) ("Meridian" or the "Company"), a global operator and technology provider in online sports betting and iGaming markets, today announced that the Company's subsidiary, Expanse Studios, a leading B2B iGaming content provider, has signed a strategic distribution agreement with MaxBet, one of Serbia's leading omni-channel gaming operators and a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE: FLUT; LSE: FLTR). The agreement will enable Expanse to further expand the reach of its proprietary gaming portfolio across the Serbian market

By integrating with MaxBet's established infrastructure, Expanse Studios gains expanded distribution through one of the region's dominant operators. The partnership is already in full effect, with Expanse Studios' suite of titles currently live and accessible to players.

"This agreement offers Expanse and Meridian direct access to Flutter's increased global scale and capitalizes on the rising demand for our localized, high-performing content," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "With this collaboration, our focus remains on driving B2B growth through quality distribution and scalable partnerships with market-leading operators in regulated territories."

According to Statista, Serbia's online gambling revenue is projected to grow to $186 million by 2029. MaxBet maintains an estimated 15%-20% online market share in the country, making the firm a strong parter for potential increased revenue generation in one of Southeast Europe's most dynamic regulated markets.

With more than 1,500 B2B operator partnerships globally and a portfolio of over 70 proprietary titles, Expanse continues building distribution infrastructure in regulated markets where licensed operators require certified, compliant gaming content from established providers.

About Meridian Holdings

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), based in Las Vegas, is a gaming technology company operating globally through B2B divisions (GMAG, Expanse Studios) that develop and license proprietary platforms, and B2C operations including RKings (UK competitions), Mexplay (Mexico online casino), Classics (Australian - based subscription and loyalty business) and Meridianbet-a leading sportsbook licensed in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Learn more at www.meridian-holdings.com.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies, and card games. With a growing portfolio of over 70 proprietary titles, Expanse powers over 1,500 casino brands across Europe, LATAM, and North America. Learn more at expanse.studio.

About MaxBet

MaxBet is one of leading sports betting and igaming operators in Southeast Europe. The company operates over 450 retail gaming locations alongside digital platforms. MaxBet is part of Flutter Entertainment's International division (NYSE: FLUT; LSE: FLTR) and employs over 3,000 professionals across its operations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "target," "future," "seek," "will," "should," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits and revenue generation opportunities from the strategic distribution agreement with MaxBet, the market share and positioning of MaxBet, the integration and performance of Expanse Studios' gaming portfolio, the projected growth of the Serbian online gambling market, and the Company's global B2B expansion strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict; therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: the Company's ability to successfully maintain and leverage its partnership with MaxBet; technological, regulatory, or operational challenges in the deployment of its gaming portfolio; changes in the competitive landscape or consumer preferences within the Serbian and broader Southeast European iGaming markets; general economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws.

Contact: ir@meridianbet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7eaad01-0216-4704-a215-b78086cd54b4

Expanse Studios x Maxbet

Expanse Studios x Maxbet