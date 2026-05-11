

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corporation (FOXA) revealed a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $166 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $346 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fox Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $570 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.6% to $3.994 billion from $4.371 billion last year.



Fox Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $166 Mln. vs. $346 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $3.994 Bln vs. $4.371 Bln last year.



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