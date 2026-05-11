Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leading onshore wave energy technology company, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital Inaugural Miami Summit, an invitation-only event held at the prestigious Faena Forum in Miami Beach, Florida, on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Inna Braverman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power, is scheduled to present on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Ms. Braverman will also participate in investor meetings and panel discussions throughout the summit.





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During the event, Ms. Braverman is expected to provide updates on Eco Wave Power's operational and commercial progress, including the Company's grid-connected wave energy power station in Israel and its pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles, launched in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy. She is also expected to discuss the Company's expanding international growth pipeline, including planned projects in Taiwan, India, and Portugal.

In addition, the presentation is expected to address Eco Wave Power's potential role in supporting next-generation digital and industrial infrastructure by serving as a renewable energy layer for AI-related facilities, ports, and energy-intensive assets located near coastlines.

"We are excited to participate in the Centurion One Capital Miami Summit and engage with investors and industry leaders regarding Eco Wave Power's global growth strategy," said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power. "As global electricity demand continues to rise alongside the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, we believe wave energy can play an important role in delivering locally generated renewable power near coastal demand centers."

Centurion One Capital Inaugural Miami Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT - 5:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Faena Forum, Miami Beach, Florida

For more information and registration details, please visit:

www.centuriononecapital.com

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to support visionary entrepreneurs through transformative capital, strategic expertise, and a global network of influential relationships. The firm combines merchant banking principles with a long-term partnership approach focused on aligned incentives and execution excellence.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit:

www.centuriononecapital.com

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is a leading onshore wave energy company that converts ocean and sea waves into clean, reliable, and cost-efficient electricity using its patented and intelligent technology. By generating renewable power directly from existing coastal infrastructure such as breakwaters, jetties, and piers, Eco Wave Power enables sustainable electricity production in close proximity to coastal cities, ports, and energy-intensive infrastructure.

The Company developed and operates Israel's first grid-connected wave energy power station and recently launched the first-ever onshore wave energy pilot station at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Shell Marine Renewable Energy. Eco Wave Power is expanding globally with projects planned in Portugal, Taiwan, and India, representing a project pipeline of 404.7 MW.

Learn more about Eco Wave Power at:

www.ecowavepower.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2026, which is available on the on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

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Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.