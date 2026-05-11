CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:20 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Click Holdings Limited (CLIK) - up 85% at $4.15
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM) - up 35% at $36.67
- NVE Corporation (NVEC) - up 31% at $118.50
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) - up 30% at $24.50
- Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) - up 27% at $5.74
- monday.com Ltd. (MND) - up 25% at $90.75
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) - up 17% at $17.10
- High-Trend International Group (HTCO) - up 17% at $6.87
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS)- up 12% at $9.60
- Innventure, Inc. (INV) - up 9% at $7.65
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) - down 13% at $4.85
- Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited (PHOE) - down 11% at $21.21
- Enhanced Group Inc. (ENHA) - down 10% at $8.70
- IREN Limited (IREN) - down 8% at $55.76
- Moolec Science SA (MLEC) - down 8% at $8.17
- Certara, Inc. (CERT) - down 8% at $5.75
- Keel Infrastructure Corp. (KEEL) - down 8% at $3.62
- Matrix Service Company (MTRX) - down 7% at $11.21
- Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (ANPA) - down 6% at $6.70
- Mobia Medical, Inc. Common Stock (MOBI) - down 4% at $11.27
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