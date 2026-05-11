In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Click Holdings Limited (CLIK) - up 85% at $4.15 Everspin Technologies, Inc. (MRAM) - up 35% at $36.67 NVE Corporation (NVEC) - up 31% at $118.50 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) - up 30% at $24.50 Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) - up 27% at $5.74 monday.com Ltd. (MND) - up 25% at $90.75 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) - up 17% at $17.10 High-Trend International Group (HTCO) - up 17% at $6.87 Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS)- up 12% at $9.60 Innventure, Inc. (INV) - up 9% at $7.65

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) - down 13% at $4.85 Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited (PHOE) - down 11% at $21.21 Enhanced Group Inc. (ENHA) - down 10% at $8.70 IREN Limited (IREN) - down 8% at $55.76 Moolec Science SA (MLEC) - down 8% at $8.17 Certara, Inc. (CERT) - down 8% at $5.75 Keel Infrastructure Corp. (KEEL) - down 8% at $3.62 Matrix Service Company (MTRX) - down 7% at $11.21 Rich Sparkle Holdings Limited (ANPA) - down 6% at $6.70 Mobia Medical, Inc. Common Stock (MOBI) - down 4% at $11.27

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:20 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX