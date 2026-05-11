Original-Research: GFT Technologies SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



11.05.2026 / 15:07 CET/CEST

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to GFT Technologies SE Company Name: GFT Technologies SE ISIN: DE0005800601 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 11.05.2026 Target price: 34 Last rating change: Analyst: Sebastian Droste

Solid Q1 with margin improvement

On May 7, 2026, GFT released its Q1 2026 financial results and confirmed its guidance for 2026. Revenues grew solidly by 3.4% yoy to EUR 229.5m, exceeding our expectation by 2.0%, driven by strong growth in Brazil, Colombia and Spain as well as continued demand for AI, cloud and SAP modernization projects. At the same time, Germany, the UK, Mexico and Canada remained weak due to cautious customer spending and project delays at some Tier-1 clients. The Q1 EBT margin improved from 4.5% to 5.2%, in line with our estimate of 5.3%, supported by higher utilization, disciplined cost management and lower capacity adjustments in the UK. The order backlog increased by 11.0% yoy to EUR 512.1m and guidance was confirmed, supporting visibility for FY 2026. We raise our target price to EUR 34 (previously EUR 33) and confirm our Buy recommendation.





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