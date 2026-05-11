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WKN: 593612 | ISIN: DE0005936124 | Ticker-Symbol: OHB
Xetra
11.05.26 | 16:09
314,00 Euro
+8,09 % +23,50
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 15:22 Uhr
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Dassault Aviation and OHB team up to propose to ESA the VORTEX-S multipurpose space plane

press release

Dassault Aviation and OHB team up
to propose to ESA the VORTEX-S multipurpose space plane

(Saint-Cloud, France - Bremen, Germany - May 11, 2026) - Dassault Aviation and OHB announce that they are teaming up to propose to the European Space Agency (ESA) a multipurpose spaceplane VORTEX-S, capable of round-transport to space stations and of autonomous orbital free flyer missions, together with a number of other European partners.

Together, Dassault Aviation, as the VORTEX-S prime architect and global integrator of the spaceplane, and OHB, as the architect and integrator of the service module, will form the core team of the proposed ESA project.

Discussions are underway with other major European space companies to expand the team for such a project that will advance Europe's future in space mobility.

"With the Vortex-S proposal to ESA, we aim to strengthen Europe's space capabilities. Our German friends at OHB are natural partners to participate in this project, bringing their remarkable expertise. We are very pleased with this collaboration, which promises to be highly effective," declared Éric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

"Vortex-S for ESA is an ambitious initiative driven by the need for autonomous European space transportation capabilities. As one of Europe's leading space companies, the orbital domain is our natural playing field. The partnership with Dassault Aviation is a perfect match: as family-owned high-tech companies, we share the same vision and bring complementary strengths to the development of a reusable spaceplane - Dassault Aviation as aircraft manufacturer, and OHB as space company", said Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB.

About Dassault Aviation
Dassault Aviation is one of the world's leading aerospace industrial players, with over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the past 110 years. The company brings experience in developing highly complex aeronautical systems, from platforms such as the Rafale fighter jet to the Falcon family of business jets, as well as participation in the Hermes spaceplane and IXV reentry flight demonstration programs and in multiple other ESA studies. This combination of expertise in advanced aeronautics, high-reliability systems and hypersonic technologies places Dassault Aviation in a unique position to lead the development of a reusable spaceplane of this kind.dassault-aviation.com

Press contacts
Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
Mathieu Durand +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com
Export Communications
Nathalie Bakhos +33 (0)1 47 11 84 12 - nathalie-beatrice.bakhos@dassault-aviation.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com
HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

About OHB
OHB is one of Europe's leading providers of space systems. Leveraging the expertise of around 4,000 highly qualified employees across Europe and overseas, the company is strongly positioned in international competition and has earned a reputation as a reliable partner for government institutions and private-sector customers.
With its three business units - Space Systems, Access to Space, and Digital - OHB offers end to end space technology. Its activities range from the development of complete satellite systems and the production of components for the aerospace industry to the realization of ground infrastructure, mission operations, and the utilization of satellite data for a wide variety of applications.We.Create.Space.

Press contacts
Marianne Radel, Head of Corporate Communications +49 421 2020 9159 - marianne.radel@ohb.de

Attachment

  • PR_Dassault Aviation-OHB_Vortex

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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