

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM), an asset management firm, Monday announced that it has agreed to invest $500 million in OpenAI Deployment Company, a newly formed AI deployment platform established in partnership with OpenAI and a group of investors.



The OpenAI Deployment Company aims at enabling large enterprises to move from pilot AI use cases to scaled, enterprise-wide deployment accelerating large-scale adoption.



Brookfield Business Corporation, the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfields private equity business, will lead Brookfields investment in the partnership, BAM said in a statement.



In pre-market activity, BAM shares were trading at $49.51, down 0.46% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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