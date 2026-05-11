Regulatory News:

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, announced today that it will hold its annual shareholders' meeting ("AGM") on June 3rd, 2026, at 10:00 am, at the offices of Jones Day, Hotel de Talleyrand, 2 rue Saint Florentin, 75001 Paris.

The notice of this shareholders' meeting, which serves as the convening notice was published on April 27th, 2026 in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO"). It includes the agenda, the proposed resolutions and instructions for participating and voting at this meeting.

In accordance with the regulations in force, all documentation concerning the meeting is available to shareholders on the Company's website: https://www.adocia.com/investors/general-meeting/

The online voting platform will open on May 18, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. The Company will post a tutorial in the same section of its website to help shareholders become familiar with this online voting tool. Shareholders will have the option to vote, grant authority to the Chairman, or grant a proxy, either online or by post. Voting instructions will be available on the website mentioned above.

Precisions regarding the AGM

Only shareholders having registered their shares at least five business days prior to the date of the AGM, by midnight (Paris time), will be able to physically attend the AGM. Shareholders holding bearer shares ("actions au porteur") will need to obtain a certificate of shareholding ("attestation de participation") from their brokers. This certificate must be attached to the proxy form or to the appropriate voting form if shareholders wish to designate a proxy or vote by post. The "attestation de participation" may replace the admission card for shareholders wishing to attend the AGM in person.

Shareholders must submit written questions no later than the fourth business day prior to the AGM. Questions can be sent by registered mail to the company's registered office or by email to the following address: ag2026@adocia.com. In order to be considered, questions must be accompanied by an "attestation de participation"

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The Company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone for the stabilization and enhancement of peptide formulations and combinations; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoXLong, a long-acting peptide platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the Company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia, its business and the markets in which Adocia operates. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2026, available at www.adocia.com. Those risks include in particular uncertainties inherent in Adocia's short- or medium-term working capital requirements, the Company's current financing horizon being limited to the beginning of Q2 2027. The Company is also subject to other risks and uncertainties relating to research and development, future clinical data, analyses and the evolution of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates, which could impact the Company's short-term financing requirements and its ability to raise additional funds.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia at this time. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, Adocia shares in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511568055/en/

Contacts:

Adocia

Olivier Soula

CEO

contactinvestisseurs@adocia.com

+33 (0)4 72 610 610

https://www.linkedin.com/company/adocia/

www.adocia.com

Maarc

Adocia Press Investor Relations

Bruno Arabian

Yasmine Duval

Thomas Rolnik

adocia-actionnaires@maarc.fr

+ 33 (0)6 87 88 47 26